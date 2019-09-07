James McLaughlin: Striker best finisher I've worked with - Kearney

Media playback is not supported on this device McLaughlin's four goals help Bannsiders sink Swifts

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has praised the impact of James McLaughlin after the striker scored four goals in a 5-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

McLaughlin returned from a cruciate injury last season and has been an integral part of Coleraine's unbeaten start to the new campaign.

"He's probably as good a finisher as I've ever worked with," said Kearney.

"I'd put him in line with the likes of a Glenn Ferguson because he is that good a finisher."

McLaughlin joined Coleraine in 2015 and scored 20 goals in his first season before missing the entire 2016/17 campaign with a cruciate injury.

The 29-year-old netted 11 times last season on his return and Kearney says McLaughlin's injury struggles have provided motivation to work harder than ever.

"He's such a natural finisher," added Kearney, "I see it in training all the time. Left foot, right foot, header - it doesn't matter."

"On the other hand, unlike Glenn, he's come late into the league and he's had to fight with a cruciate injury as well last year."

Hungrier than ever

"He always carried a bit of weight in his first couple of years, he won't mind me saying that," admitted Kearney.

"The credit doesn't go to Coleraine this time, the credit goes to James.

"I always say that an injury like that brings a level of hunger and I think that has caused him to go out and get himself sorted.

"He brought himself back to pre-season in really good shape, which meant we could do even more work with him to get him even fitter and sharper."

McLaughlin was on the books at Linfield and Ballymena United but dropped down to play amateur football with Ballybogey

Kearney believes that McLaughlin's hat-trick goal, a stunning solo effort which started in the Coleraine half, was down to the striker's hunger to improve.

"You can physically see the difference in him," added the Bannsiders boss, "Against Glenavon he went for a 40 or 50 yard sprint, which you wouldn't normally expect of him.

"I remember watching James when he was 20, he was a youth international and he had a really good turn of pace.

"With the lack of conditioning he had lost that, but now he's got himself into shape again you can start to see the legs moving again."

I back our first XI

After the game, Kearney revealed that his side struggled to fill out their substitutes bench, with two of the seven allotted players carrying injury.

"Josh Carson and Gareth McConaghie were on the bench but never going to put a shirt on and play," admitted the 41-year-old.

"We just didn't want to show a sign of weakness with only five players on the bench.

"I've a 21-man squad, with two goalkeepers plus Andy (Whiteside) and Alex (Gawne).

"They are only 18, but are both earning their crust at this level, so realistically we've only a squad of 18 with those young lads."

Aaron Jarvis, Nedas Macuilaitis and Ben Doherty have all impressed this season for the Bannsiders

"We're only setting things back up again with the under 20s, so I don't want to impinge and bring players from there just to sit on the bench.

"It's nice to have a selection on the bench, but at the end of the day you can only use three subs.

"Despite the size of our squad, I would back our first 11 against the majority of teams in this league.

"When we play the front-running teams we want our first 11 on the pitch, which is something we've got to try and manage."