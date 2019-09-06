Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday set to name ex-Birmingham City boss as manager

Garry Monk led Birmingham to a 17th-place finish last season after a nine-point deduction

Sheffield Wednesday are set to appoint former Leeds and Swansea manager Garry Monk as their new boss.

The club are refusing to comment but it is understood Monk is at their training ground to finalise a deal, with a press conference to be held at 16:00 BST.

The ex-defender, 40, has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in June after 15 months in charge.

He will replace Steve Bruce, who left the Championship club in July to take charge of Newcastle United.

Monk's expected appointment means he will have managed five current second-tier sides in the past five years, since ending his playing career.

Coach Lee Bullen was in caretaker charge of the Yorkshire club's first seven games of the season, winning four to leave them 11th in the table.

Monk's first match in charge will be at Huddersfield Town on Sunday, 15 September.

Monk refutes agent claims

Since his departure from St Andrew's, he has been considering legal action over allegations made against him and his agent by Birmingham, as well as Leeds and Middlesbrough.

It is claimed that, while manager of the three clubs, Monk wanted agent James Featherstone to be involved in their transfer deals.

Following Monk's sacking by Blues, City chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed there had been a dispute relating to the use of Monk's agent in "all" of their transfer deals.

Similar allegations were made by Middlesbrough, and former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino - who said he banned Featherstone from his club - but Monk insisted they were not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Under Monk, Birmingham finished 12 points clear of the Championship relegation places last season despite receiving a nine-point deduction from the English Football League for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.