Jefferson Montero: Birmingham City winger ruled out with thigh injury

Jefferson Montero
Jefferson Montero has played 64 times for Ecuador

Birmingham City winger Jefferson Montero will be out for "several weeks" after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City.

The 30-year-old, who was loaned to the Blues by Swansea last month, was making his second appearance when he was injured and taken off on a stretcher.

Ecuador international Montero had scans that revealed muscle damage and he will miss an unspecified number of games.

He has scored 31 goals in 274 career games for nine clubs.

