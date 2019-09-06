Teemu Pukki: Norwich striker among August Premier League player of the month nominees

Teemu Pukki has averaged a goal every 71 minutes for newly-promoted Norwich City this season

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is among the nominees for August's Premier League player of the month award.

Pukki, 29, has scored five goals in four appearances so far this season.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne, Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Burnley's Ashley Barnes complete the nominations.

City boss Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers are nominated for manager of the month.

Klopp has overseen the Reds' 100% start to the league campaign while Rodgers has led Leicester to an unbeaten start.

Hodgson, who at 72 is the oldest manager in Premier League history, saw his Palace side beat Manchester United for the first time in the top flight since 1991 when they won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Pukki, who scored a hat-trick against Newcastle and struck Finland's winner against Greece on Thursday, has already won the PFA fans' player of the month award for August.

Aguero is this season's top scorer with six goals from his opening four games for City, with Sterling matching Pukki's five goals, while de Bruyne has provided a league-high five assists so far this term.

Meanwhile, Barnes has found the net four times for Burnley and scored in his first three appearances for the Clarets this season.