Adam El-Abd: Stevenage sign free agent centre-back after Wycombe departure

Adam El-Abd started Wycombe's first two games of the season in League One

Stevenage have signed experienced central defender Adam El-Abd.

The 34-year-old joins on a free transfer, having left League One side Wycombe Wanderers by mutual consent earlier this week.

The Egypt international, who has seven caps, played 342 games for Brighton between 2003 and 2014 before spells at Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town.

He moved to Wycombe in July 2017 and captained the Chairboys to promotion from League Two in his first season.

Details of El-Abd's contract with Stevenage have not been disclosed.

