Liberia expel midfielder Tonia Tisdell for indiscipline

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has expelled Tonia Tisdell from the national team squad due to indiscipline.

It means the 27-year-old winger will miss Sunday's 2022 World Cup qualifier second leg against Sierra Leone in Freetown

Tisdell replaced his namesake Terrance in the 71st minute on Wednesday as Liberia won the first leg 3-1.

Details of the exact reasons behind Tonia Tisdell's expulsion have not been by the LFA,

The player told BBC Sport that he needs to study the decision fully with his family and lawyers before he makes a formal response.

Coach Peter Butler said his behaviour "had shown disrespect to the code of conduct, adopted by the LFA in July which was delivered to all players following their arrival in Monrovia."

His club, Nea Salamis Famagusta, has been informed about his expulsion and a flight is being arranged for his return to Cyprus as soon as possible.

Tonia has 13 caps for Liberia, having made his debut in a goalless draw against Algeria in Monrovia in a World Cup qualifier on 11 October 2008.

This is the not the first time the LFA has expelled a player for disciplinary reasons.

Then captain Anthony Laffor and two others were expelled in June 2012 for "late arrival for practice sessions and constant boycott of camp".

In September 2010, the LFA also expelled Francis Grandpa Doe, Dioh Williams and Dulee Johnson for violating camp rules which saw the trio miss Liberia's 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia.

(photo credit--By LFA photographer James B. Sillah)