Scotland XI v Russia: Oli McBurnie wins fans' backing to start up front

Oli McBurnie has won seven caps so far for Scotland but is still looking for his first intetnational goal

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Oli McBurnie has won the fans backing to lead Scotland's attack against Russia, despite recent comments about the international set-up.

Sheffield United's £20m striker hit the headlines after a video led to claims that he was not keen to join up with the national team.

But the results are in from the BBC Scotland team selector, and fans have called for a two-pronged attack of McBurnie and Ryan Fraser.

Both comfortably beat Steven Naismith.

The most popular choice to play was captain Andrew Robertson, with the only surprise being that as many as 308 fans out of nearly 20,000 votes elected not to pick Liverpool's Champions League winner.

Ryan Christie also just edged out Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor to play in midfield.