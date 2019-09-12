Championship
Derby19:45Cardiff
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Cardiff City (Fri)

Phillip Cocu
Derby boss Phillip Cocu is looking for his first home win as Rams boss
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Friday

Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle (ankle) remains sidelined.

The Rams are looking for their first league win under Phillip Cocu since beating struggling Huddersfield in their opening game of the season.

Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna is a doubt after returning late from international duty with Curacao.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) and defender Sol Bamba (knee) have returned to training but are not yet match fit.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost just one of their last five home league games against Cardiff (W2 D2 L1), losing 4-3 in February 2017 under Steve McClaren.
  • Cardiff City have won just two of their last 10 Championship meetings with Derby (W2 D4 L4).
  • Derby have lost their last two matches in all competitions 3-0 against Nottingham Forest and Brentford - the Rams have not lost three consecutive games by 3+ goals since November 1946.
  • Cardiff have completed just 916 short passes in the Championship this season - only Millwall have completed fewer (805).
  • Derby have won none of their last four home games in all competitions (W0 D2 L2), last enduring a longer run under Nigel Pearson in August and September 2016 (six games).
  • Cardiff's Josh Murphy has been involved in four of their last eight league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 13th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you