Derby County v Cardiff City (Fri)
- From the section Championship
Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle (ankle) remains sidelined.
The Rams are looking for their first league win under Phillip Cocu since beating struggling Huddersfield in their opening game of the season.
Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna is a doubt after returning late from international duty with Curacao.
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) and defender Sol Bamba (knee) have returned to training but are not yet match fit.
Match facts
- Derby have lost just one of their last five home league games against Cardiff (W2 D2 L1), losing 4-3 in February 2017 under Steve McClaren.
- Cardiff City have won just two of their last 10 Championship meetings with Derby (W2 D4 L4).
- Derby have lost their last two matches in all competitions 3-0 against Nottingham Forest and Brentford - the Rams have not lost three consecutive games by 3+ goals since November 1946.
- Cardiff have completed just 916 short passes in the Championship this season - only Millwall have completed fewer (805).
- Derby have won none of their last four home games in all competitions (W0 D2 L2), last enduring a longer run under Nigel Pearson in August and September 2016 (six games).
- Cardiff's Josh Murphy has been involved in four of their last eight league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).