International Friendlies
Brazil0Peru1

Brazil's 17-game unbeaten run ended by Peru

Brazil v Peru in Los Angeles
Brazil had not lost a game since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Peru ended Brazil's 17-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 friendly win in Los Angeles.

Luis Abram scored the only goal in the 84th minute, inflicting the first defeat in over a year on the five-time world champions.

The introduction of forwards Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Henrique at half-time made little difference to an off-colour Brazil.

Brazil had beaten Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final in July.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored a 22-minute hat-trick as Argentina beat Mexico 4-0 in a friendly in San Antonio.

Paris St-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes scored the other goal from the penalty spot as Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria, completed the scoring in the first half.

Line-ups

Brazil

  • 23Ederson
  • 22Fagner
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 3Militão
  • 6Lobo SilvaBooked at 52mins
  • 15Marques Loureiro
  • 5CasemiroSubstituted forFabinhoat 64'minutes
  • 11CoutinhoSubstituted forPintoat 84'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 74'minutes
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forNeymarat 63'minutes
  • 7Neres CamposSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pereira da Silva
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Neymar
  • 12Quaresma da Silva
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 14Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 16de Oliveira Moraes
  • 17Fabinho
  • 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 19Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Pinto

Peru

  • 1Gallese
  • 17Advíncula
  • 15ZambranoSubstituted forSantamaríaat 69'minutes
  • 2Abram
  • 6Trauco
  • 8CostaSubstituted forCuevaat 72'minutes
  • 23AquinoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzálesat 69'minutes
  • 13Tapia
  • 19YotúnSubstituted forBallónat 90+3'minutes
  • 20FloresSubstituted forCarrilloat 72'minutes
  • 11RuidíazSubstituted forReynaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Corzo
  • 4Santamaría
  • 5López
  • 7Ballón
  • 10Cueva
  • 12Cáceda
  • 14Ascues
  • 16Gonzáles
  • 18Carrillo
  • 21Álvarez
  • 22Callens
  • 26Reyna
Referee:
Jair Marrufo

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brazil 0, Peru 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brazil 0, Peru 1.

Allan (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josepmir Ballón (Peru).

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Josepmir Ballón replaces Yoshimar Yotún.

Attempt missed. Yordy Reyna (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by André Carrillo.

Attempt missed. Yordy Reyna (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yoshimar Yotún.

Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.

Goal!

Goal! Brazil 0, Peru 1. Luis Abram (Peru) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoshimar Yotún with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Bruno Henrique replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Foul by Fabinho (Brazil).

Christofer Gonzáles (Peru) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Brazil).

Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fabinho (Brazil).

Christofer Gonzáles (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Allan (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Renato Tapia (Peru).

Offside, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Luis Advíncula (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoshimar Yotún.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Vinícius Júnior replaces Richarlison.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. André Carrillo replaces Edison Flores.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Christian Cueva replaces Gabriel Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Christofer Gonzáles replaces Pedro Aquino.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Ánderson Santamaría replaces Carlos Zambrano because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neymar.

Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces David Neres.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Neymar replaces Roberto Firmino.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan following a corner.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Abram.

Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).

Luis Advíncula (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).

Renato Tapia (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Booking

Alex Sandro (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

