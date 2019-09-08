European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Spain19:45Faroe Islands
Venue: El Molinón - Enrique Castro Quini

Spain v Faroe Islands

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300141139
2Kosovo42207528
3Czech Rep420268-26
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal31205325
3Luxembourg411245-14
4Serbia4112711-44
5Lithuania4013310-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43019459
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan4004412-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France54011641212
2Turkey5401102812
3Iceland540185312
4Albania520367-16
5Moldova5104213-113
6Andorra5005011-110

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Armenia6303111109
4Bos-Herze6213121027
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

