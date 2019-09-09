European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Poland19:45Austria
Venue: PGE Narodowy, Poland

Poland v Austria

Line-ups

Poland

  • 22Fabianski
  • 21Kedziora
  • 5Bednarek
  • 15Glik
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 2Bielik
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 7Kownacki
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Cionek
  • 6Góralski
  • 8Linetty
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 14Klich
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 17Gumny
  • 19Szymanski
  • 23Piatek

Austria

  • 13Stankovic
  • 21Lainer
  • 3Dragovic
  • 5Posch
  • 2Ulmer
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 18Laimer
  • 22Lazaro
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 8Alaba
  • 7Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 1Schlager
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 12Pervan
  • 15Lienhart
  • 16Goiginger
  • 17Kainz
  • 19Hinterseer
  • 20Onisiwo
  • 23Schaub
Referee:
Viktor Kassai

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300141139
2Kosovo42207528
3Czech Rep420268-26
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal31205325
3Luxembourg411245-14
4Serbia4112711-44
5Lithuania4013310-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Hungary43016429
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France54011641212
2Turkey5401102812
3Iceland540185312
4Albania520367-16
5Moldova5104213-113
6Andorra5005011-110

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
