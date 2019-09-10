Cristiano Ronaldo scores four in Portugal win over Lithuania

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 34 goals in European Championship qualifiers and finals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Portugal beat Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Juventus forward has now scored 93 international goals, 16 behind Iran legend Ali Daei's world record.

He scored an early penalty, before Vytautas Andriuskevicius equalised.

Ronaldo's 20-yard shot went in off the head of Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus and he scored two more from Bernardo Silva passes, before William Carvalho's injury-time fifth.

The result keeps Portugal in an automatic qualifying place, five points behind Group B leaders Ukraine.

It was an eighth international hat-trick for 34-year-old Ronaldo, who also scored four against Andorra in 2016.

Serbia moved up into third place in the group with a 3-1 win at Luxembourg, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice.