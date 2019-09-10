European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Lithuania1Portugal5

Cristiano Ronaldo scores four in Portugal win over Lithuania

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 34 goals in European Championship qualifiers and finals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Portugal beat Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Juventus forward has now scored 93 international goals, 16 behind Iran legend Ali Daei's world record.

He scored an early penalty, before Vytautas Andriuskevicius equalised.

Ronaldo's 20-yard shot went in off the head of Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus and he scored two more from Bernardo Silva passes, before William Carvalho's injury-time fifth.

The result keeps Portugal in an automatic qualifying place, five points behind Group B leaders Ukraine.

It was an eighth international hat-trick for 34-year-old Ronaldo, who also scored four against Andorra in 2016.

Serbia moved up into third place in the group with a 3-1 win at Luxembourg, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice.

Line-ups

Lithuania

  • 16Setkus
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 3Palionis
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 19Andriuskevicius
  • 11Simkus
  • 14Slivka
  • 21Vorobjovas
  • 17KuklysSubstituted forZulpaat 69'minutes
  • 18VerbickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 77'minutes
  • 9LaukzemisSubstituted forPetraviciusat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zubas
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 5Jankauskas
  • 6Kazlauskas
  • 7Zulpa
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 10Golubickas
  • 12Cerniauskas
  • 15Matulevicius
  • 20Petravicius
  • 23Baravykas

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 56'minutes
  • 18Neves
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 89'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 79'minutes
  • 23Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 2Reis Ferreira
  • 3Martins Carriço
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9Jota
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 13Danilo
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Beto
Referee:
Bas Nijhuis

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away29
Shots on Target
Home3
Away14
Corners
Home4
Away15
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 5. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Edvinas Girdvainis.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Bernardo Silva.

Attempt saved. Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saulius Mikoliunas.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Domantas Simkus (Lithuania).

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Ovidijus Verbickas.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Domantas Simkus.

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Arturas Zulpa replaces Mantas Kuklys.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Markus Palionis.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.

Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).

João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vytautas Andriuskevicius (Lithuania).

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Karolis Laukzemis.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafa.

Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by José Fonte.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Rafa replaces Bruno Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Mantas Kuklys (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

