Match ends, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores four in Portugal win over Lithuania
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Portugal beat Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying.
The Juventus forward has now scored 93 international goals, 16 behind Iran legend Ali Daei's world record.
He scored an early penalty, before Vytautas Andriuskevicius equalised.
Ronaldo's 20-yard shot went in off the head of Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus and he scored two more from Bernardo Silva passes, before William Carvalho's injury-time fifth.
The result keeps Portugal in an automatic qualifying place, five points behind Group B leaders Ukraine.
It was an eighth international hat-trick for 34-year-old Ronaldo, who also scored four against Andorra in 2016.
Serbia moved up into third place in the group with a 3-1 win at Luxembourg, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice.
Line-ups
Lithuania
- 16Setkus
- 13Mikoliunas
- 3Palionis
- 4Girdvainis
- 19Andriuskevicius
- 11Simkus
- 14Slivka
- 21Vorobjovas
- 17KuklysSubstituted forZulpaat 69'minutes
- 18VerbickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 77'minutes
- 9LaukzemisSubstituted forPetraviciusat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zubas
- 2Klimavicius
- 5Jankauskas
- 6Kazlauskas
- 7Zulpa
- 8Vaitkunas
- 10Golubickas
- 12Cerniauskas
- 15Matulevicius
- 20Petravicius
- 23Baravykas
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 6José Fonte
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forFerreira Silvaat 56'minutes
- 18Neves
- 14William Carvalho
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 89'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 79'minutes
- 23Sequeira
Substitutes
- 2Reis Ferreira
- 3Martins Carriço
- 8João Moutinho
- 9Jota
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 13Danilo
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 16Renato Sanches
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Mário Rui
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Beto
- Referee:
- Bas Nijhuis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away14
- Corners
- Home4
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 5. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Edvinas Girdvainis.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Bernardo Silva.
Attempt saved. Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saulius Mikoliunas.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Domantas Simkus (Lithuania).
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Ovidijus Verbickas.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Domantas Simkus.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Arturas Zulpa replaces Mantas Kuklys.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Markus Palionis.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).
João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vytautas Andriuskevicius (Lithuania).
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Deimantas Petravicius replaces Karolis Laukzemis.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 1, Portugal 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafa.
Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by José Fonte.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rafa replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Mantas Kuklys (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.