European Championship Qualifying - Group H
France3Andorra0

France beat Andorra despite Antoine Griezmann penalty miss

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann has missed his last two penalties for France after scoring his first seven

Antoine Griezmann missed his second penalty in four days but France still beat Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Kingsley Coman rounded goalkeeper Josep Gomes to give Les Bleus the lead, but Gomes then denied Griezmann from the spot.

Griezmann crossed for Barcelona team-mate Clement Lenglet to head home his first international goal.

And Wissam Ben Yedder added a late third from a rebound after Gomes saved Nabil Fekir's effort.

Griezmann hit the crossbar with a spot-kick in the 4-1 win over Albania on Saturday.

Andorra have lost every single one of the 56 European Championship qualifiers they have played in.

France slip to second place in Group H despite their win, with Turkey beating Moldova 4-0 to go top by virtue of their head-to-head record against the world champions.

Iceland are three points behind the pair after losing 4-2 in Albania, who are six points below the two automatic spots.

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 13Dubois
  • 4Varane
  • 19Lenglet
  • 3Digne
  • 22IkonéSubstituted forLemarat 63'minutes
  • 17Sissoko
  • 12Tolisso
  • 11ComanSubstituted forFekirat 85'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forBen Yedderat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 8Lemar
  • 10Ben Yedder
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 16Areola
  • 18Fekir
  • 20Zouma
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Maignan

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18RubioBooked at 51mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 6Lima Solà
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 10ClementeSubstituted forRubio Gómezat 80'minutes
  • 3Vales
  • 4Rebés
  • 17Cervós
  • 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forMoreno Marínat 86'minutes
  • 2MartínezSubstituted forAláezat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Martínez Palau
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires
  • 14Aláez
  • 16Ferré
  • 19Gómez
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Rubio Gómez
Referee:
Mykola Balakin

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home84%
Away16%
Shots
Home31
Away1
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, France 3, Andorra 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, France 3, Andorra 0.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Goal!

Goal! France 3, Andorra 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Nabil Fekir (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Hugo Lloris (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Sergio Moreno replaces Marcio Vieira.

Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Nabil Fekir replaces Kingsley Coman.

Corner, France. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.

Offside, France. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).

Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Rubio replaces Ludovic Clemente.

Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Ludovic Clemente.

Foul by Raphael Varane (France).

Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moussa Sissoko (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Olivier Giroud.

Kingsley Coman (France) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Cristian Martínez.

Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Moussa Sissoko (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Cervós with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).

Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

