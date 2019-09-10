Match ends, France 3, Andorra 0.
France beat Andorra despite Antoine Griezmann penalty miss
Antoine Griezmann missed his second penalty in four days but France still beat Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Kingsley Coman rounded goalkeeper Josep Gomes to give Les Bleus the lead, but Gomes then denied Griezmann from the spot.
Griezmann crossed for Barcelona team-mate Clement Lenglet to head home his first international goal.
And Wissam Ben Yedder added a late third from a rebound after Gomes saved Nabil Fekir's effort.
Griezmann hit the crossbar with a spot-kick in the 4-1 win over Albania on Saturday.
Andorra have lost every single one of the 56 European Championship qualifiers they have played in.
France slip to second place in Group H despite their win, with Turkey beating Moldova 4-0 to go top by virtue of their head-to-head record against the world champions.
Iceland are three points behind the pair after losing 4-2 in Albania, who are six points below the two automatic spots.
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 13Dubois
- 4Varane
- 19Lenglet
- 3Digne
- 22IkonéSubstituted forLemarat 63'minutes
- 17Sissoko
- 12Tolisso
- 11ComanSubstituted forFekirat 85'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 9GiroudSubstituted forBen Yedderat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 6Guendouzi
- 8Lemar
- 10Ben Yedder
- 14Matuidi
- 15Nzonzi
- 16Areola
- 18Fekir
- 20Zouma
- 21Hernández
- 23Maignan
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 18RubioBooked at 51mins
- 20Llovera
- 6Lima Solà
- 15San Nicolás
- 10ClementeSubstituted forRubio Gómezat 80'minutes
- 3Vales
- 4Rebés
- 17Cervós
- 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forMoreno Marínat 86'minutes
- 2MartínezSubstituted forAláezat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Martínez Palau
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires
- 14Aláez
- 16Ferré
- 19Gómez
- 21García Renom
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Rubio Gómez
- Referee:
- Mykola Balakin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home84%
- Away16%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 3, Andorra 0.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Goal!
Goal! France 3, Andorra 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Nabil Fekir (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Hugo Lloris (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).
Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Sergio Moreno replaces Marcio Vieira.
Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Nabil Fekir replaces Kingsley Coman.
Corner, France. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.
Offside, France. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Rubio replaces Ludovic Clemente.
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Ludovic Clemente.
Foul by Raphael Varane (France).
Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moussa Sissoko (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Olivier Giroud.
Kingsley Coman (France) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Cristian Martínez.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Moussa Sissoko (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt missed. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Cervós with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).
Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.