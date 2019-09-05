Scotland U21s 2-0 San Marino U21s: Scot Gemmill's side begin Euros bid with win

Alessandro Tosi's own goal gave Scotland the lead

Scotland's Under-21s started their Euro 2021 qualification bid with a comfortable home win over San Marino.

Scot Gemmill's side took until the midway point of the first half to break the resistance of their obdurate visitors, Alessandro Tosi slicing a cross by the lively Jordan Holsgrove into his own net.

And Glenn Middleton doubled the advantage from close range seven minutes later to kill the contest in front of more than 1000 fans at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

The Scots, orchestrated by Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, continued to dominate after the break but were unable to add further goals.

A tougher test awaits on Tuesday, when they travel to face top seeds Croatia.