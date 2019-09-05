Euro 2020 qualifying: Christian Eriksen scores twice in Denmark stroll over Gibraltar

Christian Eriksen has scored 29 goals for 90 games in Denmark

Christian Eriksen scored twice as Denmark thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Tottenham midfielder - who had been strongly linked with a move away before Monday's European transfer deadline - scored penalties at the Victoria Stadium either side of half-time.

He also set up Denmark's early opener with a cross for Robert Skov's header.

Thomas Delaney scored a long-range fourth, before Christian Gytkjaer netted twice.

Denmark are three points behind the Republic of Ireland in Group D and three above Switzerland. The Danes' two group rivals drew 1-1 in Dublin.

Gibraltar have lost all 24 World Cup and European Championship qualifiers since joining Uefa and Fifa.