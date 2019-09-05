Teemu Pukki continues scoring form in Finland win against Greece

From the section

Teemu Pukki was the top scorer in the Championship last season with 29 goals

In-form striker Teemu Pukki continued his superb start to the season as he scored against Greece to keep Finland on track for Euro 2020.

The Norwich City striker has struck five times in four Premier League games - and is only behind Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the scoring charts.

He converted a penalty in Tampere to settle a game of few chances.

Finland are second in Group J with 12 points from five games, five clear of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Italy lead the group by three points after coming from behind to beat Armenia 3-1, while Bosnia-Herzegovina thrashed Liechtenstein 5-0.

The top two teams in each group qualify automatically for next summer's finals.