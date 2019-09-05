Match ends, Finland 1, Greece 0.
Teemu Pukki continues scoring form in Finland win against Greece
In-form striker Teemu Pukki continued his superb start to the season as he scored against Greece to keep Finland on track for Euro 2020.
The Norwich City striker has struck five times in four Premier League games - and is only behind Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the scoring charts.
He converted a penalty in Tampere to settle a game of few chances.
Finland are second in Group J with 12 points from five games, five clear of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Italy lead the group by three points after coming from behind to beat Armenia 3-1, while Bosnia-Herzegovina thrashed Liechtenstein 5-0.
The top two teams in each group qualify automatically for next summer's finals.
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 18Uronen
- 8Lod
- 14SparvBooked at 57mins
- 6KamaraBooked at 72mins
- 13SoiriSubstituted forSchüllerat 90+3'minutes
- 20TuominenSubstituted forJensenat 87'minutes
- 10PukkiSubstituted forKarjalainenat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Granlund
- 5Väisänen
- 7Karjalainen
- 9Jensen
- 11Schüller
- 12Joronen
- 15Väisänen
- 16Pirinen
- 17Markkula
- 19Kauko
- 21Forsell
- 23Jaakkola
Greece
- 13Barkas
- 15TorosidisBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBakakisat 70'minutes
- 4Manolas
- 19Papastathopoulos
- 3Stafylidis
- 21KourbelisBooked at 45mins
- 6Bouchalakis
- 17KolovosSubstituted forPelkasat 60'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 14Vrousai
- 16Masouras
- 9KoulourisSubstituted forPavlidisat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Bakakis
- 5Siovas
- 7Siopis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 10Pelkas
- 11Tsimikas
- 12Paschalakis
- 18Fetfatzidis
- 20Limnios
- 22Samaris
- 23Pavlidis
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Finland 1, Greece 0.
Attempt missed. Marios Vrousai (Greece) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michalis Bakakis with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Rasmus Schüller replaces Pyry Soiri.
Booking
Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece).
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece).
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Fredrik Jensen replaces Jasse Tuominen.
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Rasmus Karjalainen replaces Teemu Pukki.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Attempt blocked. Marios Vrousai (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jere Uronen.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Vangelis Pavlidis replaces Efthymios Koulouris.
Booking
Glen Kamara (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Michalis Bakakis replaces Vasilis Torosidis.
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robin Lod following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Finland. Jasse Tuominen tries a through ball, but Jere Uronen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Dimitrios Pelkas replaces Dimitris Kolovos.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tim Sparv (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marios Vrousai (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).