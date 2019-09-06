Ryan Inniss: Newport County wait on defeder bite verdict

Newport are the ninth club Ryan Inniss has been loaned to during his Crystal Palace career

Newport are waiting to hear whether defender Ryan Inniss will face further sanctions for an alleged biting offence in the EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham.

Inniss faces a three match ban after he was sent off, but the punishment could be increased if he is found to have bitten Reece Hannam.

The matter will only be taken further if it is included in the referee's report which Newport have not yet seen.

"I have spoken to Ryan and to West Ham," boss Michael Flynn said.

"I am still waiting on the referee's report, that's it at the minute, there is not too much I can say on it.

"Things were ok at West Ham's end. West Ham haven't complained which is positive.

"But until I get the referee report I don't want to say anything. Although he was sent off, it was for intent, not an actual, you know, so that's all I know.

Keanu Marsh-Brown joined Newport County on a two-year deal in June 2018

When asked whether Inniss denied biting his opponent, Flynn said: "To be honest I didn't want to waste too much time on Ryan at the minute."

Flynn says he is looking to find a new club for striker Keanu Marsh-Brown after the Guyana international left to play for his country without informing the Exiles.

"Keanu has gone away on international duty without telling me, he was given a letter to give to me, didn't give it to me and he didn't want to go out on loan, so I am not even considering about Keanu, he is right at the back of my mind," Flynn said.

"He is still a Newport player, but I haven't got a clue where he has gone, I haven't seen the letter.

"When he comes back... we will find out and try and get him out. I am really disappointed as you can tell. But I am not wasting my time on Keanu.

"He's shown a lack of thought and it is something I am unhappy with. It's nothing personal. But I have made it clear he's not in my plans,

"Some players work, some don't. If you show me a manager who says he gets every signing right I will show you a liar."