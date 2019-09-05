Gyliano van Velzen: Crawley Town sign winger following Roda JC exit

Gyliano van Velzen is a former Netherlands Under-21 international

Winger Gyliano van Velzen has joined League Two side Crawley Town on a two-year deal after leaving Dutch side Roda JC earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old, a youth player with Manchester United and Ajax, previous played in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

Van Velzen, who has a further 12-month option in his contract, is the second free agent to join Crawley this week, following the arrival of Denzeil Boadu.

"He has a lot to offer us," head coach Gabriele Cioffi told the club website.

"He is strong and quick and can bring assists and goals. The football in Holland is more technical but he has the attributes to make a positive contribution to us."

