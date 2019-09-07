Irish Premiership: Crues increase lead to four points as Blues beat Reds

In-form Paul Heatley hit two of Crusaders' six goals against 10-man Institute

Crusaders increased their lead in the Irish Premiership to four points by hammering Institute 6-0 as champions Linfield defeated Cliftonville 1-0.

The Crues were three clear but with the Reds and Dungannon losing, Coleraine go second after James McLaughlin hit four goals as they thumped the Swifts 5-0.

Jimmy Callacher's second-half goal secured Linfield's win at Solitude.

Glentoran moved up to third by beating Larne 2-1 while Warrenpoint's woe went on as they lost 4-0 at Ballymena.

The Crues were already in control at 2-0 up following goals from the impressive Paul Heatley and Philip Lowry when Stute's Mark Scoltock was sent off just before the break for bringing down Ross Clarke as he bore down on goal.

Stephen Baxter's side showed no mercy in the second-half as Jordan Forsythe prodded in the third, after his penalty had been blocked by keeper Rory Brown, before further efforts from Rory Hale, Heatley and debutant Paul McElroy.



Blues win over Reds helps their catch-up mission

Linfield's European heroics mean the champions are having to play catch-up with their fixtures even though we are only a week into September but they showed impressive resolve as Callacher's second-half header secured victory in an absorbing contest.

Callacher rose highest to head Kirk Millar's corner past Reds keeper Richard Brush on 57 minutes to deliver three big points for the visitors who remain 10 points behind the leaders with three games in hand.

The Reds spurned big chances as they failed to score in a home league game for only the third time since December 2017, with Conor McMenamin firing wide after a brilliant team move on the half-hour.

Ryan Curran also passed up a big chance in the second half before referee Andrew Davey waved away Cliftonville's appeals for a penalty after claims that McMenamin's shot struck Niall Quinn's arm.

McLaughlin's goals help Bannsiders sink Swifts

Coleraine's resurgence under Oran Kearney continued as McLaughlin's four goals helped them sink the Swifts at the Showgrounds.

Three goals in seven second-half minutes put the Bannsiders in control, with McLaughlin opening the scoring from Ben Doherty's inch-perfect cross.

Aaron Jarvis made it two after linking up with fellow new recruit Nedas Macuilaitis while McLaughlin squeezed home his second of the game.

The striker's third goal was a thing of beauty, picking the ball up inside his own half before bursting clear and powering home past the helpless Sam Johnston.

McLaughlin had time to add a fourth with five minutes to go as Coleraine remain unbeaten and move up to second in the table.



Glens win battle of the big spenders

Glentoran moved up to third in the table as they came from a goal down to beat Larne 2-1 at the Oval and record their third consecutive league win.

Captain Jeff Hughes gave the visitors the lead in the 34th minute with a well-hit shot from distance that should have been saved by Glens keeper Marijan Antolovic, who let the ball slip through his hands and in.

The lead only lasted five minutes as Paul O'Neill equalised for the hosts, coolly rolling into the bottom corner after controlling a right-wing cross from Elvio Van Overbeek.

Glens captain Marcus Kane scored the winner 16 minutes from time and it came from another goalkeeping error. Conor Mitchell failed to hold on to a long throw after coming off his line and Kane did well to flick the ball in with his back to goal.

Ballymena pile on the misery for Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership after another heavy defeat at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Leroy Millar's 16th-minute goal had the Sky Blues in front but the visitors were given fresh hope when Ballymena were reduced to 10 men near the hour mark after Andrew Burns was dismissed for a touchline challenge on Conall Young.

Andy McGrory's superb free kick gave United some breathing space and David Jeffrey's side piled on the misery for Warrenpoint with two late goals from striker Cathair Friel.

