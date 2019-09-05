Conor McKendry: Larne sign midfielder after Ipswich Town exit

McKendry joined Ipswich Town from Glenavon in 2015
Larne have completed the signing of midfielder Conor McKendry, subject to international clearance.

McKendry, 20, was a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

A former Larne youth player, he also had a spell at Glenavon before joining the Tractor Boys in 2015.

"Conor is a very talented young lad, who has trained with us on a number of occasions," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"He was hugely thought of at Ipswich and a change of management there probably didn't get him where he wanted to go.

"I think he's a lad who needed time to get home and get games under his belt and he'll hopefully do that here.

He added: "As a player he'll run in behind, he can play with both feet and he's the difference maker in matches - a very exciting player to watch."

McKendry, who has represented Northern Ireland at Under-16 and Under-17 level, joins a Larne side who have picked up seven points from their first four games after returning to the Irish Premiership.

