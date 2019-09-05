Callum Harriott: Colchester United re-sign former Reading winger

Callum Harriott in action for Reading
Callum Harriott scored once in 13 outings for Reading last season

League Two side Colchester United have re-signed winger Callum Harriott on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old Guyana international, who was a free agent after leaving Reading earlier this summer, has agreed a two-year contract with the U's.

Former Charlton trainee Harriott had a loan spell at Colchester in 2015-16, scoring seven goals in 23 games in all competitions.

"I had good times here and just want to repeat it really," he told BBC Essex.

"I was here when I was 20, 21, and I feel like I've improved in a lot of different ways."

Harriott featured 30 times during three seasons with Reading, netting four goals.

