Euro 2020 qualifying: Italy fight back to beat Armenia

Andrea Belotti has scored seven international goals for Italy after his double against Armenia

Italy came from behind to beat Armenia and keep up their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

Aleksandre Karapetian gave the hosts a shock lead with an excellent shot from the edge of the area but Andrea Belotti equalised, turning home Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri's cross.

Karapetian was harshly sent off for a second booking late in the first half.

Lorenzo Pellegrini headed the Azzurri ahead before Belotti's shot cannoned in off the back of keeper Aram Ayrapetyan.

Roberto Mancini's side are nine points clear of third-placed Armenia with five games to go. The top two sides from each group automatically qualify for the European Championship.

Second-placed Finland host Greece at 19:45 BST.