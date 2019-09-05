European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Armenia1Italy3

Euro 2020 qualifying: Italy fight back to beat Armenia

Andrea Belotti
Andrea Belotti has scored seven international goals for Italy after his double against Armenia

Italy came from behind to beat Armenia and keep up their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

Aleksandre Karapetian gave the hosts a shock lead with an excellent shot from the edge of the area but Andrea Belotti equalised, turning home Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri's cross.

Karapetian was harshly sent off for a second booking late in the first half.

Lorenzo Pellegrini headed the Azzurri ahead before Belotti's shot cannoned in off the back of keeper Aram Ayrapetyan.

Roberto Mancini's side are nine points clear of third-placed Armenia with five games to go. The top two sides from each group automatically qualify for the European Championship.

Second-placed Finland host Greece at 19:45 BST.

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16Hayrapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 5GrigoryanSubstituted forHovsepyanat 57'minutes
  • 6Mkrtchyan
  • 11BarseghyanBooked at 48minsSubstituted forAdamyanat 57'minutes
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 10GhazaryanBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBabayanat 82'minutes
  • 20KarapetianBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 8Vardanyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Miranyan

Italy

  • 21Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 4Emerson
  • 18BarellaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSensiat 69'minutes
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 26mins
  • 14ChiesaSubstituted forPellegriniat 61'minutes
  • 9Belotti
  • 10BernardeschiSubstituted forLasagnaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Tonali
  • 3Acerbi
  • 5Izzo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 11Pellegrini
  • 12Sensi
  • 15Lasagna
  • 17Immobile
  • 20Gollini
  • 22El Shaarawy
  • 23Mancini
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Armenia 1, Italy 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Armenia 1, Italy 3.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.

Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Italy).

Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Attempt missed. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Kevin Lasagna replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Edgar Babayan replaces Gevorg Ghazaryan.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 3. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 2. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.

Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.

Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Stefano Sensi replaces Nicolò Barella.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Calisir (Armenia).

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Emerson.

Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Rumyan Hovsepyan.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Federico Chiesa.

Attempt missed. Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Nicolò Barella (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Rumyan Hovsepyan replaces Artak G. Grigoryan.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Sargis Adamyan replaces Tigran Barseghyan.

Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland43016249
3Armenia520389-16
4Greece411268-24
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

