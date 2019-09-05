Match ends, Armenia 1, Italy 3.
Euro 2020 qualifying: Italy fight back to beat Armenia
Italy came from behind to beat Armenia and keep up their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying.
Aleksandre Karapetian gave the hosts a shock lead with an excellent shot from the edge of the area but Andrea Belotti equalised, turning home Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri's cross.
Karapetian was harshly sent off for a second booking late in the first half.
Lorenzo Pellegrini headed the Azzurri ahead before Belotti's shot cannoned in off the back of keeper Aram Ayrapetyan.
Roberto Mancini's side are nine points clear of third-placed Armenia with five games to go. The top two sides from each group automatically qualify for the European Championship.
Second-placed Finland host Greece at 19:45 BST.
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16Hayrapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 2Calisir
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 5GrigoryanSubstituted forHovsepyanat 57'minutes
- 6Mkrtchyan
- 11BarseghyanBooked at 48minsSubstituted forAdamyanat 57'minutes
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 10GhazaryanBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBabayanat 82'minutes
- 20KarapetianBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 4Voskanyan
- 7Avetisyan
- 8Vardanyan
- 9Babayan
- 12Aivazov
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Miranyan
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 4Emerson
- 18BarellaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSensiat 69'minutes
- 8Jorginho
- 6VerrattiBooked at 26mins
- 14ChiesaSubstituted forPellegriniat 61'minutes
- 9Belotti
- 10BernardeschiSubstituted forLasagnaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Tonali
- 3Acerbi
- 5Izzo
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Pellegrini
- 12Sensi
- 15Lasagna
- 17Immobile
- 20Gollini
- 22El Shaarawy
- 23Mancini
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Armenia 1, Italy 3.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Italy).
Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Kevin Lasagna replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Edgar Babayan replaces Gevorg Ghazaryan.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 3. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 2. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.
Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Stefano Sensi replaces Nicolò Barella.
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Calisir (Armenia).
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Emerson.
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Rumyan Hovsepyan.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nicolò Barella (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Rumyan Hovsepyan replaces Artak G. Grigoryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Sargis Adamyan replaces Tigran Barseghyan.
Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.