Daniel James: Winger will shine at Manchester United - Ryan Giggs

Daniel James is expected to earn his fifth Wales cap on Friday

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales v Azerbaijan Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Highlights 10:35 BST, BBC One Wales

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United is the ideal place for winger Daniel James to flourish.

James, 21, has made an excellent start his Old Trafford career after his £15m summer move from Swansea, scoring three goals in four Premier League games.

United legend Giggs says James "won't get carried away" and the club will "keep his feet on the ground."

"It's a club where they love wingers. They love people running at people and exciting the fans," he added.

Wales international James joined United in June having shone at Swansea in the Championship in 2018-19 - his first season of senior football.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer introduced him from the bench in their opening game against Chelsea, with James scoring the final goal in a 4-0 win.

He has started the Red Devils' three matches since, netting again in the surprise home defeat by Crystal Palace and the draw at Southampton.

"We all know what Dan is capable of. What he has done especially over the past eight or nine months - he just gets better and better," said Giggs, who made a club record 963 appearances for United.

"He is at the right club. Ole will look after him in the right way - know when to play him.

"I am pleased for Dan. He won't get carried away - he's that sort of character, really down to earth, and he is at the right club to keep his feet on the ground."

Giggs added: "I haven't been surprised because he had a good pre-season. When you sign for a new club that's what you want - to play nearly every game in pre-season.

"Then when you come on and score that gives you a lift. It doesn't matter who you are in the world or what kind of ability you have got, confidence is everything and confidence builds.

"Dan has got off to a great start in his Manchester United career but also he has been brilliant for us in the last few games, especially in the summer under difficult circumstances."

James, whose father Kevan died unexpectedly in May, is expected to win his fifth international cap when Wales face Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff on Friday (19:45 BST).

Giggs' side began their Group E campaign with a home victory over Slovakia - when James scored the winner on his competitive debut - but losses in Croatia and Hungary in June have left them with plenty of work to do.

"With two defeats you are up against it, but it's still early in the group and there are plenty of points to play for," said Giggs.

"We have got tough games ahead and we are under a little bit of pressure, but I think every time you play for your country you are under pressure.

"If we have got aspirations to qualify we need to win our home games."