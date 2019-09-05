Alex Samuel: Wycombe Wanderers striker extends deal until 2022

Alex Samuel in action for Wycombe
Alex Samuel's only goal this season has come in the EFL Cup

Wycombe Wanderers striker Alex Samuel has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old Welshman joined the Chairboys in August 2018, scoring six goals in 36 appearances as they avoided relegation from League One.

Samuel started his career with Swansea, spending a season with Stevenage before being signed by Gareth Ainsworth.

"He's a perfect fit for Wycombe with the way he performs on the pitch, and carries himself as an outstanding professional," Ainsworth said.

