Jim McNulty: Rochdale defender extends contract until 2021

Jim McNulty was signed by Keith Hill, who was replaced by Brian Barry-Murphy in April

Rochdale defender Jim McNulty has signed a new contract with the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The former Bury and Barnsley man, 34, has made 181 appearances since joining Dale in June 2015.

McNulty - whose initial deal was due to expire at the end of the season - has started all six league games this term.

"We've started another journey this season and I'm enjoying the new relationships that I've got with the manager and the players," he said.