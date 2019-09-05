Nigel Adkins: Huddersfield Town offer managerial position to former Hull City boss

Nigel Adkins left Hull City at the end of last season

Huddersfield Town have offered former Southampton and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins their managerial vacancy.

BBC Radio Leeds understands personal terms are yet to be agreed with the 54-year-old.

Town have been without a boss since sacking Jan Siewert just four games into the season.

The Terriers, relegated from the Premier League last season, are without a win this campaign and sit second from bottom in the Championship.

Adkins has been out of the game since leaving Hull at the end of 2018-19.

His first match in charge of the club could be the Yorkshire derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 15 September.