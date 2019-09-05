Women's Premiership: Sion Swifts hit 12 past Cliftonville

Ciara Grant scored twice in Sion Swifts' rout of Cliftonville

Sion Swifts underlined their title credentials with an emphatic 12-0 victory over Cliftonville in the Women's Premiership.

The Swifts move four points clear of Linfield at the top, but the Blues have two games in hand.

There was also a big win for Comber Rec, who beat Derry City 1-0 for their first win of the season.

Comber are now level on points with Derry but remain rooted to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Donna Kay Henry continued her fine run of form for Sion Swifts and scored a hat-trick against an off-colour Cliftonville in Strabane.

Ciara Grant, Kerry Brown and Michelle McDaid all helped themselves to two goals each as Tommy Canning's side ran riot.

Kristin Desmond also found the net for the hosts while Cliftonville's misery was compounded by own goals from Hollie Mailey and Megan Moran.

Linfield were scheduled to be in action tonight against Glentoran but both teams had multiple players involved in international duty, so that game has been put back to Saturday 14 September.

Nora Calder was the scorer for Comber Rec at Londonderry Park, who had picked up just one point - also in a home fixture against the Candystripes - in their previous 14 outings.

Comber remain at the foot of the table but are now level on points with Derry, who have played one game more.