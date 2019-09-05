Fernando Forestieri: Sheffield Wednesday forward to serve six-game ban after losing racism appeal

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri's appeal against a Football Association charge of using racist language has been rejected.

The FA's independent regulatory commission found him guilty of using racist language towards Mansfield Town's Krystian Pearce in July.

In March, the 29-year-old was acquitted of racially aggravated harassment and using threatening words or behaviour.

The forward will begin a six-game ban with immediate effect.

He was also fined £25,000, warned about his future conduct and ordered to attend face-to-face FA education.

The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly last year and sparked a mass brawl after Pearce's claims against the Argentina-born Forestieri, a naturalized Italian citizen who has represented Italy Under-21s.

In a statement Sheffield Wednesday said: "The club and the player remain extremely disappointed with the findings of the Regulatory Commission and the Appeal Board when Fernando was acquitted in relation to the same incident in a court of law earlier this year."

At the time of the FA's initial findings against him, Forestieri said he was "devastated and disappointed" by the decision.

More to follow.