Best Fifa Football Awards: Premier League receives most nominations for World11 team

European champions Liverpool lead the way among English teams with seven nominations

The Premier League has the largest number of nominations for the Fifa Fifpro Men's World11 for the first time in 10 years.

Twenty one of the 55 nominees play club football in England, as the Premier League ends La Liga's dominance.

Seven of Liverpool's European champions are included although Real Madrid and Barcelona each provided more players.

The team will be revealed at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

More than 23,000 professional players around the world were asked to choose their best team by Fifpro, the players' union, based on performances between July 2018 and July 2019.

The final team will be made up of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfield players and three forwards.

Four Liverpool players are among 17 debutantes on the shortlist, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, while several high profile players such as Romelu Lukaku and David Silva have not received enough votes to feature for a second consecutive year.

While the Premier League (21) ended La Liga's (20) nine-year spell as the most productive league, Spanish giants Barcelona provided the most players.

Nine of Barca's championship team were included as Real Madrid had eight players, while Liverpool and Manchester City both had seven players.

Former Madrid and current Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to be named on all 15 World11 shortlists.

More to follow.