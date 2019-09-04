Alan Hutton: Former Scotland full-back has 'contemplated retirement' in search for club

Hutton won his 50th and final cap in the 1-0 friendly win over Czech Republic in 2016

Former Scotland full-back Alan Hutton says he has "contemplated retirement" as he seeks a new club after being released by Aston Villa.

Hutton, who has 50 caps, played 34 times last season to help Villa return to the English Premier League.

The 34-year-old former Rangers defender is convinced he can play "for a few more years".

"I have had offers from Championship clubs but it's a difficult one," Hutton told BBC Scotland.

"They were quite far away and at my age I don't want to be away from the family six nights a week.

"So I decided to take my time and see what comes up. I have contemplated retirement. Everyone says the same thing - don't do it, you'll miss it - but for me it has to be right."

Hutton began his career at Ibrox, playing 121 times for the club, and remains Rangers' record sale after he joined Tottenham for £9m in 2008.

He moved to Villa three years later and was a first-team regular for the past five seasons, but feels his experience is now counting against him.

"People look at you differently when you are over the 30 mark," he said. "I've played 70-plus games in the last two seasons. I've been asked to come in and train and said no, I want something solid. I feel I've earned the right now to be able to make that choice."

Hutton, who won his final cap in March 2016, admits he is currently "in limbo" and isn't ruling out a return to Scottish football.

"There's been nothing from Scotland," he said. "I'd listen to all offers. If that was to move back home, that would be a possibility.

"I don't want to look back and think I should have played an extra couple of years. My mind is telling me to stick with, stay fit, and something might come up."