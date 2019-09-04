Brechin City: Mark Wilson is named new manager of League Two side

Wilson managed Airdrie in season 2016-17

Brechin City have appointed Mark Wilson as their new manager.

The former Celtic and Dundee United defender, 35, replaces Barry Smith, who left the Scottish League Two strugglers "by mutual consent" on 19 August.

Caretaker manager Stevie Campbell stays on as assistant to Wilson, who had a spell as Airdrie head coach in season 2016-17, steering the Lanarkshire club to third place in League One.

"I am delighted to get the opportunity to manage Brechin," Wilson said.

"We have a squad of players mixed with youth and experience that I believe can improve on the position we currently sit in after five games of the season."

Brechin are second bottom of the bottom tier, three points above Stirling Albion who have lost every game.

Wilson made more than 100 appearances for Dundee United before a £500,000 move Celtic where he won three top-flight titles, a Scottish Cup and League Cup during six-and-a-half seasons.