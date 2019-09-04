Tom Lawrence: Wales forward praises Frank Lampard for his help after mother's death

Derby forward Tom Lawrence has become a key part of the Wales team under Ryan Giggs

Wales forward Tom Lawrence has revealed how Frank Lampard helped him through the death of his mother and says the Chelsea boss is "always there" for him.

The 25-year-old's mother Deborah died when the Wales forward played under Lampard at Derby County last season.

"If I ever need anything, he's always there," Lawrence said of Lampard, who joined Chelsea in July.

"He was great with me with things that have happened in my personal life at the back end of last year ."

Lawrence hopes to win his 20th cap against Azerbaijan on Friday, as Wales seek to revive their Euro 2020 qualification hopes.

Wales trail leaders Hungary by six points, albeit with a game in hand, and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

But boss Ryan Giggs has been boosted by the fact that Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Harry Wilson have all been among the goals at club level this season.

Bale ended a scoring drought stretching back to 16 March with a brace in Real Madrid's 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal on Sunday, although Wales' talisman was sent off in stoppage time.

"There's a few of us pushing for a start on Friday and we'll all be looking forward to getting on the pitch," Lawrence said.

"When he (Bale) is playing he's one of the world's best. Every time he can get on the pitch for Wales is a bonus.

"It always helps when you're playing games. When you're not match-fit it's never easy to come and play games.

"We can't leave it all down to Gareth himself, other players have got to chip in and help the team."

Lawrence has extra motivation to reach next year's competition as he missed out on Euro 2016, where Wales reached the semi-finals in France.

Lawrence tore ankle ligaments having been part of the pre-tournament training squad in Portugal.

"It was a tough time," Lawrence said. "You're looking forward to going to the Euros and for that to be halted by an injury is never nice.

"I'd love to play in a major tournament. It was my biggest learning curve in missing the Euros and dealing with that.

"Since then I've come on a long way. It would be nice to get in there again."