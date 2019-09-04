Tyrone Mings: It would be 'fitting to make England debut at St Mary's'

England manager Gareth Southgate praised Tyrone Mings' leadership qualities in his press conference last Thursday

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says it would be a "fitting story" if he made his England debut at St Mary's after he was released by Southampton as a teenager.

Mings, 26, was called up to the England senior squad for the first time by manager Gareth Southgate last week.

England play Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo at St Mary's on Tuesday.

"I have thought about it," Mings told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There is not a lot I haven't thought of in terms of what could and couldn't happen. I don't hold any grudges over Southampton. I don't hold any grudges over the decisions they made because if I'm completely honest they were probably justified at the time.

"I wasn't quite big enough, I wasn't quite physically developed enough to maybe cope with the demands of the game. It will be a fitting story if I made my debut at St Mary's and came full circle."

Mings added: "I don't think it would feel any more or less special doing it at St Mary's than it would anywhere else."

The centre-back has started all four of Aston Villa's Premier League games this season after signing from Bournemouth for £20m in the summer.