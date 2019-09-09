England U21 v Kosovo U21
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 15Guehi
- 4Chalobah
- 5Godfrey
- 2Aarons
- 8Gibbs-White
- 6Davies
- 10Foden
- 11S Sessegnon
- 9Nketiah
- 7Nelson
Substitutes
- 3Panzo
- 12Richards
- 16Skipp
- 17Cantwell
- 18Justin
- 19Brewster
- 20Eze
- 22Balcombe
- 23Greenwood
Kosovo U21
- 1Smakiqi
- 22Mema
- 2Xhemajli
- 4Kolgeci
- 3Kastrati II
- 8Abedini
- 5Hajrizi
- 6Zekaj
- 7Gashi
- 19Daku
- 10Kastrati
Substitutes
- 9Mustafa
- 11Muja
- 12Nika
- 14Baftiu
- 15Sadriu
- 17Bislimi
- 18Vitija
- 20Hasanaj
- 23Sadiku