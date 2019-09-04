Paul Dummett: Newcastle defender blames injury for Wales unavailability

Paul Dummett (L) came through the youth ranks at Newcastle United

Defender Paul Dummett says he made himself unavailable to play for Wales because of his injury record and to prolong his Newcastle United career.

The 27-year-old has won five caps for Wales since making his debut in 2014, having ruled himself out of Wales contention once before in 2017.

"I have had my fair share of injuries over time," Dummett said.

"I just felt that coming at this time of my career I want to play for Newcastle and earn a new contract."

Dummett said that he had spoken at length with Wales manager Ryan Giggs about his decision, but did not rule out one day making himself available for international football once more.

"My main focus is to be fit playing for Newcastle and stay here for the rest of my career," Dummett said.

"It was a difficult decision because playing for your country is an honour.

"We will have to see what happens in the future, but with the age I'm at and the time of my career it made sense for the decision I've made.

"I want to be fit playing for Newcastle and doing well, that's my main priority.

"I spoke to him [Giggs] a few times on the 'phone and he gave me a bit of time to think about it.

"He was clear that he was desperate for me to go along as he wants Premier League players in the squad and fighting to play.

"It was a difficult decision but he said he understands the reasons I've chosen to do what I've done."