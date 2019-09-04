Northern Ireland: 'Players have to do themselves justice' - O'Neill

Michael O'Neill's side have won their last four games and sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group

Michael O'Neill says "performance is paramount" ahead of Northern Ireland's friendly against Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland face Germany on Monday and O'Neill feels that preparation ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier is crucial.

Corry Evans will captain an experimental side at Windsor Park, which O'Neill says was "an easy decision."

"It's important the players who play do themselves justice," added O'Neill.

"They have to give me something to think about and the most important thing is the preparation of the team for Monday night.

"We want to give the players who come in the best opportunity to prove themselves and I think we can do that."

After a 100% start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, Northern Ireland can make it five wins in a row if they can come out on top against Luxembourg.

With the Germany game in mind, O'Neill says that balancing the team with fresh faces and more senior players who need game time "is challenging."

"It comes with the territory with Northern Ireland," added the 50-year-old, "There are players who need the opportunity to play and the team we put out will be prepared as if it was a competitive game.

"The job is to make sure we're as strong as possible for Germany and we don't want to risk players unnecessarily."

O'Neill impressed by Lavery

Shayne Lavery was drafted in to the senior squad after impressing for Linfield during the opening weeks of the season and O'Neill says the call-up for the 20-year-old was "on merit."

"I've been delighted with his reaction to Everton letting him go," added O'Neill.

"He's had a brilliant start to the season and in the European games he has been outstanding.

"We're not blessed with that many options in the striking department and hopefully he'll get the chance to play some part tomorrow night.

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery scored three goals across both legs against Qarabag in Europa League qualfying

The NI manager also praised goalkeeping coach Steve Harper ahead of the two fixtures at Windsor Park.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson have struggled for playing time at their respective clubs, with former Newcastle United stopper Harper tasked with getting ready the keepers for competitive action.

"The priority is for the goalkeeper who plays on Monday night to be as prepared as possible," said O'Neill.

"Bailey has done well in the four games so far and it is hard when you don't have a lot to go on.

"Steve has done a great job with all three goalkeepers so he knows where they are physically and mentally.

"We don't envisage doing anything dramatic in that area."