Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder 'very close' to signing new deal

Kalvin Phillips has scored 10 goals in 134 league appearances for Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is "very close" to signing a new deal with the club, according to managing director Angus Kinnear.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Aston Villa in the summer before opening talks with the club over a new contract in July.

"He deserves a new contract. He is at the very heart of what we want to achieve," Kinnear told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He is a local lad and he knows what it means to play for Leeds United."

Kinnear added: "We've had very constructive chats with him and his agent and I think we are very close.

"The credit to him is that he hasn't let the discussions influence or distract him in any way. He couldn't have been more committed or focussed and has started the season fantastically."

Phillips, whose current deal runs until the end of the 2020-21 season, has been ever-present for the Whites so far this campaign.

'Leeds one of the most investable propositions in world football'

Leeds finished third in the Championship last season before losing in the play-off semi-finals to Derby County.

Kinnear says that Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani, who took over fully in May 2017, "remains committed" to the Elland Road club but would welcome further investment.

The investment arm of NFL side San Francisco 49ers bought a 10% stake in the club in May 2018.

"We're not desperate for investment. Andrea has always been clear that he is prepared to bring a partner on board if they can help take the club forward quicker in a more sustainable fashion," Kinnear said.

"It's not surprising that we have lots of interest, I think we're one of the most investable propositions in world football. We're a one-club city with a fantastic stadium and fantastic supporter base. Everyone knows we should be in the Premier League.

"We want someone who will buy into our vision and work with us."