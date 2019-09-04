Sean Mackie: Hibs defender aims to boost prospects at Dundee

Mackie was sent off on his last Hibs appearance, a 6-1 defeat at Rangers

Sean Mackie feared he was being "drafted out" at Hibernian just two months after signing a new deal, until manager Paul Heckingbottom eased his concerns about a Dundee loan move.

The 20-year-old left-back, who has played four times for Hibs this season, sealed a season-long switch to the Scottish Championship side on Monday.

Mackie, under contract until 2022, has struggled to dislodge Lewis Stevenson.

"It is tough, I have been trying for a couple of years now," he said.

"I was weighing up whether to stay and fight for my place. But with Lewis being back fit, and I might not make the bench at times, what is wrong with coming here and playing in a competitive league and challenging for promotion.

"I was thinking, 'Am I getting drafted out, am I out of the equation?' Then the gaffer phoned me to explain why this loan move is good.

"He said, 'Dundee have come to us and are wanting you, which is good for you to take that next step and get more experience, so when you do come back to Hibs you are much better for it'."

Hibernian have made a disappointing start to the Premiership season, winning just one of their four matches, and were beaten 3-0 at Motherwell last weekend

While now focused on helping Dundee back to the top flight - they are seven points off early leaders Dundee United - Mackie is convinced Heckingbottom will turn things round at Easter Road.

''Definitely that will change and click and we will get into a winning run," he said. "There is still a good vibe around the place and the fans just have to trust in the gaffer."