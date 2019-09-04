Leon Britton: Swansea City legend is club's new sporting director

Trevor Birch (R) has worked closely with Leon Britton (L) since he was appointed Swansea City chairman in March

Leon Britton has been promoted to a new role as Swansea City's sporting director.

Club legend Britton was named football advisor to the Swansea board in May.

His new position will mean Britton, 36, is heavily involved in recruitment as well as all football strategy at senior and academy level.

"I have been extremely impressed with Leon's knowledge, intelligence and passion for the game and the club," said chairman Trevor Birch.

"Swansea City has already seen the benefits of his input with the footballing appointments we have made so far.

"Having been a player here for so long - and being respected so highly by the fans, staff and players - it made sense to get him involved, initially as an advisor.

"Since then he and I have worked really well together, and he has struck up a great working relationship with (head coach) Steve (Cooper).

"Leon has demonstrated a great understanding of what we are trying to achieve here at Swansea City and this new role is recognition of that work and the experience and quality he can bring to the table as we look to rebuild the football operation and bring the club back to its roots and the community."

Britton made more than 500 appearances for Swansea across 16 years as a player, representing the club in all four divisions.

After retiring in 2018, he spent a season as a club ambassador before being given more responsibility by Birch.

Britton played a part in the appointment of Cooper - who has led Swansea on an unbeaten start in the Championship - and will now have a major say in all football operations at the Liberty Stadium.

"I've been keen to establish a team ethos throughout the club and create that feeling of being joined up between the management and coaching staff and all being in it together," Birch added.

"I think Leon helps to create that togetherness with his strong relationship with Steve and his coaching team, plus our head of recruitment Andy Scott."