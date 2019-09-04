Northern Ireland draw can 'kick-start' Wales' qualifying bid

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Euro 2021 qualifier highlights: Wales 2-2 Northern Ireland

Manager Jayne Ludlow says the 2-2 draw with Northern Ireland can "kick-start," Wales' bid to qualify for the 2021 Euros.

An equaliser deep into stoppage time dented Wales' chances of topping Group C as they were held by a side 27 places below them in the world rankings.

But Ludlow says the disappointing result is far from a disaster.

"I don't see the result as a negative, I actually see it as potentially kick-starting our campaign," she said.

"It is a disappointing evening to be honest; the result you could say was coming because we didn't perform well in a lot of areas which was a bit of a shock because of how well the girls performed earlier in the camp."

Ashley Hutton's injury-time header gave Northern Ireland a draw at Rodney Parade.

Simone Magill's header put the visitors ahead before Angharad James' shot deflected in off Emma Jones and Kayleigh Green's firm header looked to have won it for Wales.

Ludlow admits the manner of the draw made the point feel like a defeat.

"It feels like a loss, but we have had a good conversation as a group and the reality is, it is a point and there is still a lot of football left to play, we have just made it harder for ourselves," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was disappointing to concede as we did. Could we have not conceded the free kick? Probably. Should we have defended it better? Definitely.

"We come away from this game feeling like we let ourselves down. But in three or four weeks' time we go again in Belarus and we are looking forward to it, but we need to up our levels in certain areas.

"A reality check is a good thing. Other people can get carried away but we always knew it would be hard and we don't expect three points against any team we play. Did we do enough to win? No, or we would have."

Ludlow admits she was concerned with the way her side defended, with goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan who kept seven clean sheets in eight World Cup qualifiers, culpable for the last-gasp equaliser.

Wales conceded three goals in eight World Cup qualifiers, but have already conceded twice in Euro 2021 qualifying

"When we went 2-1 up it was probably against the run of play, but there were lots of chances for them tonight and that is something we are not very pleased with," she added.

"When you look at the last campaign and how well we defended and how well we worked as a group, it makes it very disappointing."

Ludlow says the return of striker Helen Ward (calf) and Rachel Rowe (knee) will represent a boost ahead of the next qualifying matches. Star midfielder Jess Fishlock (knee) remains sidelined until the new year.

"We are missing Jess, Rachel and Helen and as a small nation with a small player pool, that will affect you at times and it did for us," she added.

"Getting that experience back will be very helpful and something we look forward to."

