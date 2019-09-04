Republic of Ireland: Pauw confirmed as women's manager

Pauw watched from the stands as the Republic beat Montenegro 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium

Vera Pauw has been announced as manager of the Republic of Ireland women's team.

The former Dutch international was in the stands for the Republic's 2-0 win over Montenegro in Euro 2021 qualifying.

Tom O'Connor, who was assistant to former manager Colin Bell, was in temporary charge for the game in Tallaght.

Pauw previously managed Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa.

The 56-year-old was capped 89 times by her native country and was the first Dutch woman to play professionally outside the country when she signed for Italian side Modena in 1988.

She began her management career with Scotland in 1998 before she led the Netherlands to the European Championship Semi-Finals in 2009.

Pauw also coached American side Houston Dash and worked as an advisor to the Thailand FA.

"I am very excited at the prospect of managing the Republic of Ireland for the remainder of this European Championship campaign," said Pauw, "I believe we can achieve very positive results together.

"I was impressed with what I saw against Montenegro and I want to wish Tom well for his future career and thank him for the excellent job he has done with the team in recent weeks."

The Republic's next Euro 2021 qualifier is against Ukraine on 8 October.