Mark Sykes: Oxford winger gets Northern Ireland call-up

Former Glenavon man Mark Sykes could make his senior international debut for Northern Ireland

Oxford United winger Mark Sykes has been called into the Northern Ireland squad for the matches against Luxembourg and Germany.

NI host Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday at Windsor Park before taking on the Germans at the same venue in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday.

"I am always very proud to represent my country and I'm looking forward to it," Sykes told Oxford United's website.

Sykes replaces Jordan Jones of Rangers, who has pulled out because of injury.

The 22-year-old former Glenavon man has yet to make his senior international debut, but was previously called up to the squad in May.

He has been capped 11 times for the Northern Ireland Under-21 side, scoring twice.

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Carson (Motherwell)

Defenders: J Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Lewis (Norwich City), Flanagan (Sunderland), Morris (Ross County)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), C Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Dallas (Leeds Utd), Ferguson (Millwall), McNair (Sunderland), Saville (Middlesbrough), Whyte (Cardiff City), Thompson (Blackpool), Donnelly (Motherwell), Sykes (Oxford United)

Strikers: Magennis (Hull City), Washington (Hearts), Boyce (Burton Albion), Lavery (Linfield)