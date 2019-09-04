Bakery Jatta: German sides withdraw objections over Gambian's eligibility

Records show that Bakery Jatta signed a professional deal with Hamburg in 2016

The German Football Federation (DFB) has announced that three German clubs have withdrawn their cases over the eligibility of Hamburg's Gambian player Bakery Jatta.

Second division sides Nuremberg, VfL Bochum and Karlsruher SC were all contesting their losses to Hamburg due to questions over Jatta's true identity.

Nurmeburg lodged the first complaint over the true name and age of Jatta.

However the relevant local authority office in the city of Hamburg ruled it could not find a reason to take action under immigration law.

"The district office Hamburg-Mitte has examined the existing and new documents, which were presented in the course of the hearing," District Director Falko Droßmann saiud.

"The doubts raised on the accuracy of the information have not been confirmed at the hearing."

The complaint from Nuremburg followed reports in the German media at that the 21-year-old Jatta was in fact older and had at one stage been called Bakery Daffeh.

At the time of the DFB investigation Hamburg's head of sport Jonas Boldt has said he was "amazed" by the complaint and expects "an unambiguous response" about Jatta's eligibility.

Jatta, was born on 6 June 1998, has been at Hamburg since 2016, with no evidence of a club prior to that.