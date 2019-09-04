Desiree Ellis: 'Poor finishing' cost SA women's in Olympic tie

Desiree Ellis led South Africa to the 2019 Women's World Cup after finishing as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa women's coach Desiree Ellis has bemoaned her side's poor finishing that saw Banyana Banyana knocked out of Olympic qualifying by Botswana.

Botswana beat the Women's Africa Cup of Nations runners-up on penalties after both legs of the tie ended goalless.

Ellis said the whole team was disappointed as she pointed to the number of chances her team wasted.

"Today we created more chances than I can ever remember," the coach said after the game.

"We have been working on our finishing and it comes with confidence as well and also needs the players to work outside of camp too.

"We didn't do well in the penalty shoot out either and it's really a disaster at the moment not a good day.

"Disappointed not just for ourselves but for everybody who came out.

"We will sit down and look at the way forward but we also have to lift the players they are disappointed as they gave everything they had out there."

Botswana will now face Zambia over two legs in the next round of qualifying.

Zambia reached the third round of the qualifiers after their neighbours Zimbabwe refused to play the second league of their tie in a row over unpaid money.

Just one African side will qualify directly for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, while another team will face a play-off against a South American nation.

Women's Olympic qualifying second round second leg results:

Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast won 3-0 on aggregate

Nigeria 1-0 Algeria

Algeria Nigeria won 3-0 on aggregate

Cameroon 0-0 Ethiopia

Ethiopia 1-1 on aggregate. Cameroon won on away goals

Ghana 2-0 Gabon

Gabon Ghana won 5-0 on aggregate

Kenya 3-0 Malawi

Malawi Kenya won 5-3 on aggregate

Zimbabwe v Zambia (cancelled)

Zambia (cancelled) Zambia won on walkover after Zimbabwe failed to arrive for the second leg

South Africa 0-0 Botswana (a.e.t.)

Botswana (a.e.t.) 0-0 on aggregate. Botswana win 3-2 on penalties

DR Congo v Equatorial Guinea (cancelled)

Equatorial Guinea (cancelled) DR Congo won on walkover after Equatorial Guinea banned by Fifa from qualifying

Third round fixtures: