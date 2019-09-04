Fifa World Cup: Qatar 2022 emblem unveiled in Doha

The official 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar logo flashes on an electronic billboard at Times Square
Qatar beat bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament

The emblem for the 2020 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled in Doha and across 27 other major cities around the world.

The design was inspired by Arab culture with the central theme based on a woollen shawl which is popular in the region in the winter months.

The emblem was also projected in London's Leicester Square and New York's Time Square.

Qatar won the the right to host the 2022 World Cup in a 2010 vote.

Their bid beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Qatari capital Doha's traditional Souq Waqif market
The emblem was projected on to a number of the country's most iconic buildings including the Souq Waqif market
Buenos Aires
An electronic board displays the official logo of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar 2022 in Buenos Aires

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you