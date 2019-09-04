Fifa World Cup: Qatar 2022 emblem unveiled in Doha

Qatar beat bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament

The emblem for the 2020 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled in Doha and across 27 other major cities around the world.

The design was inspired by Arab culture with the central theme based on a woollen shawl which is popular in the region in the winter months.

The emblem was also projected in London's Leicester Square and New York's Time Square.

Qatar won the the right to host the 2022 World Cup in a 2010 vote.

The emblem was projected on to a number of the country's most iconic buildings including the Souq Waqif market