Michael Harriman: Northampton Town sign free-agent defender

Michael Harriman had a trial at Cambridge United this summer after his release by Wycombe at the end of last season

Northampton Town have signed free-agent defender Michael Harriman.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers player, who can play in either full-back position, has agreed a deal until January.

The 26-year-old has played almost 250 times for clubs including Gillingham, Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers.

"Michael was very highly thought of by players and supporters alike at Wycombe, and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club," Northampton boss Keith Curle said.

"He has been training with us for the last few weeks so he has already settled in well to the group," he added to the club website.

