Timm Klose: Norwich defender out for 'lengthy spell' with knee ligament injury

Norwich City defender Timm Klose
Timm Klose went off after 27 minutes in his side's defeat at Crawley

Norwich have confirmed defender Timm Klose has suffered knee ligament damage and is out for a "lengthy spell".

Klose suffered the injury in a Carabao Cup defeat by Crawley on 27 August.

The club said scans showed "significant damage to the posterior cruciate ligament in Klose's right knee".

Meanwhile, defender Christoph Zimmermann's foot ligament injury is still being assessed, while midfielder Tom Trybull is set to be out for six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Zimmermann and Trybull were injured in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at West Ham last Saturday.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke said: "It is a blow for us and the players, but these are some of the challenges we have to face right now."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you