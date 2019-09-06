European Championship Qualifying - Group I
San Marino0Belgium4

San Marino v Belgium

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11BattistiniBooked at 78mins
  • 15Brolli
  • 6SimonciniBooked at 41mins
  • 3Palazzi
  • 13Grandoni
  • 9Mularoni
  • 21GolinucciSubstituted forGolinucciat 66'minutes
  • 10GiardiSubstituted forGasperoniat 67'minutes
  • 18BerardiSubstituted forVitaioliat 74'minutes
  • 16Nanni

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Vitaioli
  • 4D'Addario
  • 5Lunadei
  • 7Vitaioli
  • 8Gasperoni
  • 14Zonzini
  • 17Golinucci
  • 19Censoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23De Angelis

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De BruyneSubstituted forPraetat 76'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 18JanuzajSubstituted forChadliat 56'minutes
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 17OrigiSubstituted forMertensat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vermaelen
  • 6Mechele
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Vanaken
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Sels
  • 14Mertens
  • 16Verschaeren
  • 19Praet
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Raman
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home7
Away29
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, San Marino 0, Belgium 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Belgium 4.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 4. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alex Gasperoni.

Attempt missed. Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Grandoni with a cross following a corner.

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Belgium. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alessandro Golinucci.

Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).

Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dennis Praet (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Simone Benedettini.

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Attempt missed. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Booking

Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card.

Nacer Chadli (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Filippo Berardi.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Filippo Berardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Alex Gasperoni replaces Mattia Giardi.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Enrico Golinucci.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 3. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43019459
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan4004412-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

