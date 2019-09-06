Match ends, San Marino 0, Belgium 4.
San Marino v Belgium
Line-ups
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11BattistiniBooked at 78mins
- 15Brolli
- 6SimonciniBooked at 41mins
- 3Palazzi
- 13Grandoni
- 9Mularoni
- 21GolinucciSubstituted forGolinucciat 66'minutes
- 10GiardiSubstituted forGasperoniat 67'minutes
- 18BerardiSubstituted forVitaioliat 74'minutes
- 16Nanni
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Vitaioli
- 4D'Addario
- 5Lunadei
- 7Vitaioli
- 8Gasperoni
- 14Zonzini
- 17Golinucci
- 19Censoni
- 20Hirsch
- 22Tomassini
- 23De Angelis
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forPraetat 76'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11Carrasco
- 18JanuzajSubstituted forChadliat 56'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 17OrigiSubstituted forMertensat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vermaelen
- 6Mechele
- 9Lukaku
- 10Vanaken
- 12Mignolet
- 13Sels
- 14Mertens
- 16Verschaeren
- 19Praet
- 20Benteke
- 21Raman
- 22Chadli
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Belgium 4.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 4. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alex Gasperoni.
Attempt missed. Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Grandoni with a cross following a corner.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Belgium. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alessandro Golinucci.
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).
Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dennis Praet (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Simone Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt missed. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Booking
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card.
Nacer Chadli (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Filippo Berardi.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Filippo Berardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Alex Gasperoni replaces Mattia Giardi.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Enrico Golinucci.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 3. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.