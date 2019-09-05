European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Germany19:45Netherlands
Venue: Volksparkstadion

Germany v Netherlands: Game 'not crucial' says Dutch boss Ronald Koeman

Nico Schulz
Dortmund left-back Nico Schulz scored a last-minute winner against the Netherlands in March

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman says their game against rivals Germany "is not crucial" to their chances of qualifying for Euro 2020.

The Dutch are nine points behind group leaders Northern Ireland and have already been beaten by Germany once.

"The duel with Germany is not a key match," the former Southampton and Everton manager said.

"We have to get 12 points against Estonia and Belarus and be better in the two games with Northern Ireland."

The Dutch scored two late goals to beat Germany in the Nations League last year but conceded in the last minute to lose to their rivals back in March's qualifier.

Germany will go top of the group on goal difference with a win, and then face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

They will be without injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who had scored in five of their previous six games, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner set to replace him.

"Leroy's unfortunate injury means there is a space in attack," said Werner, who has scored five goals in three games for Leipzig this season.

"I believe I can show the same performances here as I have for my club."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you