Corner, Romania. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.
Romania v Spain
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 2Benzar
- 5Nedelcearu
- 6Chiriches
- 21Grigore
- 3Tosca
- 17Deac
- 18MarinBooked at 31mins
- 8Stanciu
- 9Puscas
- 13Keseru
Substitutes
- 1Radu
- 4Rus
- 7Grozav
- 10Maxim
- 11Hagi
- 14Paun Alexandru
- 15Anton
- 16Nita
- 19Bordeianu
- 20Stefan
- 22Cicaldau
- 23Andone
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 22Navas
- 3Llorente
- 15RamosBooked at 29mins
- 18Alba
- 17Ruiz
- 5Busquets
- 8Saúl
- 19Rodrigo
- 9Alcácer
- 6Ceballos
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Carvajal
- 4Hermoso
- 7Sarabia
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 11Fernández Saez
- 12Oyarzabal
- 14Gayá
- 16Rodri
- 20Núñez
- 21Parejo
- 23López
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Rodrigo Moreno.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Attempt saved. (Spain) header from very close range is saved.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Moreno.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Booking
Razvan Marin (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sergio Ramos (Spain) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Romania 0, Spain 1. Sergio Ramos (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Ciprian Deac (Romania) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Spain. Dani Ceballos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
George Puscas (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).
Razvan Marin (Romania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romario Benzar (Romania).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Offside, Spain. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a through ball.
Offside, Romania. Romario Benzar tries a through ball, but George Puscas is caught offside.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).
Ciprian Deac (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alin Tosca (Romania).
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a through ball.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.